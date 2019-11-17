WESTBROOK – Henry Alton Jacques, 45, of Westbrook passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 12, 2019. He was born on Oct. 22, 1974, the son of Laurie Pease Jacques and Richard Joseph Jacques.

Henry attended Westbrook schools, he stayed in the area and loved his home on Brown street. He often walked up to the falls along the river to see friends. For many years he worked in construction for local contractors. He was a caring, loving man and a loyal friend. He would help anyone in need, loved animals and nature. He held a special place in his heart for his son, his mother and his grandmother.

He is survived by his mother Laurie Jacques of West Baldwin; his son Evan Gammon of Winslow; his sisters Kim Jacques of Brownfield, Tiffany Parent of Cornish, and Trina Richards of Cape Elizabeth, and his girlfriend Mary Robbins.

There will be no service but a private family event held at a later date.

