SANFORD – Marlene Angers, 66, a longtime resident of Sanford passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 12, 2019, due to complications of MDS; a blood disorder disease which sadly progressed into cancer.

Marlene was born on July 31, 1953 in Sanford, the daughter of Paul and Josephine (Melvin) Angers. She grew up in Sanford and attended Sanford Schools and proudly received her GED.

She will be most remembered for her 25 plus years of hard work and dedication at Roger’s Supa Dolla in Sanford. Marlene was always ready to learn new things and during her years working at Roger’s Supa Dolla, she became a highly trusted and valued employee.

Marlene’s family was everything to her, and they always came first; she was especially devoted to her daughter and granddaughter. She also enjoyed taking vacations with the girls to Florida.

Marlene enjoyed socializing and was an active member of The Wolves Social Club, of which she considered them to be her extended family.

She will be sadly missed by her family and all they were very close to her, but she will be pleasantly remembered for her blunt sense of humor.

She is survived by her daughter Michele Angers of Sanford; her granddaughter Emily Manion of Sanford; her sister, Linda (Angers) Normand and her husband Paul of Alfred, her brother Ron Angers and his wife Julia of Tennessee; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marlene’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Kennebunk Cancer Care Center.

A prayer service will be held for Marlene on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. You are invited to visit and share stories with Marlene’s family following the prayer service.

