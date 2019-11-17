SANFORD – Georgette L. Fortier, 89, of Wells and formerly of Sanford, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was born in Lewiston on April 13, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Claudia (Levesque) Lambert.

Georgette, and her late husband Leo A. Fortier, owned and operated Alexson Cleaners on High Street for many years, and loved the city of Sanford where they raised their family. She was a communicant of St. Ignatius Parish for decades and more recently attended St. Mary’s in Wells.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Leo, who passed in 2002, and their daughter, Therese Rose Fortier, who passed in 1991, but whose spirit was always with Georgette.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Leech and her husband Gary of Wells, two sons, Ronald Fortier of Sanford and Daniel Fortier and his wife Lisa of Kennebunk; as well as nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Whether she was “Memere,” “Mem,” or “Ma,” Georgette was a constant in the lives of the family who loved her and benefited from her open ear and generous heart — not to mention her avid sweet tooth, which meant there was always a box of chocolates or a roll of button candy nearby. She loved her Red Sox and could recite their active roster with ease, but also adored Tom Brady and the Pats. Despite the numerous challenges, Georgette persevered and took great joy in improving the lives of those who she held dear.

Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter St., Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made

in her memory to:

Waban Projects, Inc.

5 Dunaway Dr.

Sanford, ME 04073

