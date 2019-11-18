SACO

Student awarded for his citizenship, leadership

Thornton Academy senior student Cole Paulin is the recipient of the 2019-20 Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award.

Paulin was chosen for the award by demonstrating the qualities of dependability, that include truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality; service that includes cooperation, courtesy and consideration of others; leadership that includes personality, self-control and ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism that includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation to an outstanding degree.

Faculty members nominated three senior students for the award, and the senior class then voted to determine the winner.

Paulin is captain of TA’s football team and received honorable mention as an All Conference Linebacker. He is on the school’s Math Team and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to study chemical engineering or physics.

Paulin is the son of Mark and Meesha Paulin of Dayton.

PORTLAND

AARP looking for tax season volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers to help community members with its Tax-Aide service to provide free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers help taxpayers and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they’ve earned.

There are a variety of volunteer roles needed, including for tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

Last year, Maine AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 25,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 60 sites throughout Maine, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

To learn about our volunteer opportunities, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.

FREEPORT

Community theater announces new director

Freeport Players recently welcomed Linda Duarte as its new artistic director, after the resignation of Janie Downey Maxwell.

Duarte worked as a stage manager and director at the Gaslight Theater at Hallowell for many years and also worked with Monmouth Community Players. Since 2010, she has been a frequent director and stage manager for Freeport Players productions and has directed or stage-managed many of the December Home Time Radio Hour shows.

Duarte hopes to increase Freeport Players involvement in the community and, in turn, wants the community to participate in the whole theater process. She plans to initiate some outreach work, teaching about and encouraging an appreciation of theater as well as introducing the works of Maine playwrights.

Duarte hopes to increase the size of FP audiences and expand its reputation as a high-quality, small-town theater group. She has assumed her new role while directing this year’s Home Time Radio Hour at the Freeport Performing Arts Center, at 30 Holbrook St. Performances there are scheduled live on stage Dec. 6-8 and will feature comedy sketches, music of the 1940s, 50s and 60s and the incomparable sound effects team.

Freeport Players is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) theater organization that operates predominately on volunteer energy and labor. It was established in 1989 and has continued to produce plays, musicals and other theater offerings continuously.

Board President Scott Miller said, “Freeport Players is very excited to have Linda Duarte join us as artistic director. She has worked with us for years, so we know and appreciate her expertise. Linda has a passion for theater and community. We look forward to all she will bring to the arts and people of Freeport and the wider area.”

To learn more about the group, or buy tickets to shows, go to fcponline.org.

WELLS

Sophomore honored for his sportsmanship

Wells High School sophomore Connor Woodward was named Student-Athlete of the Month for September for his academics and sportsmanship on the WHS Golf team.

Woodward qualified for the Class B individual golf state championship held at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on Oct. 12, shooting an 84 to finish seventh overall.

Presenting a plaque to Woodward on Oct. 28 was Pierce Cole, Pamela Moody-Maxon, John C. Kreie and WHS goal coach, Charley LaFlamme.

“I feel like it’s a big accomplishment, especially from a golfer’s point of view,” said Woodward of his receiving this award, something that is rarely awarded to WHS golf players. “I am really proud of that.”

Because of his demonstrated leadership with the other players, Woodward was handed the responsibility of being the junior assistant coach for the team this year.

“He has lead the golf team both on and off the course by the way he interacts with teammates, opponents, officials and coaches, not to mention his stellar performance during his matches,” LaFlamme said. “Connor is very intent on improving his game while at the same time displaying a respect and love for the sport as well as those that play and coach.”

