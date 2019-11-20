OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Emma Jane Thibodeau, 7, of Old Orchard Beach, left footprints on our hearts and gained her angel wings at Maine Medical Center, on Nov. 16, 2019. She was born in Portland, on March 21, 2012, daughter to Robert C. Thibodeau II and Judith K. (Dunn) Thibodeau.

Emma loved riding horses, swimming, going to camp, spending time with Tamara, her teacher, Mrs. Johnson, anything that glittered and unicorns, she LOVED unicorns! With her long brown hair, big beautiful eyes, and infectious smile, Emma, “Emma T”, would light up any room she entered. She never met anyone or anything she didn’t like and made it her mission to spread her love and laughter wherever she went.

She touched the lives of so many in such a short time with her heart of gold and endless energy; the light of our lives and the star of our hearts. Emma is still able to leave us smiling through our tears.

Emma is survived by her loving parents; her brothers, Joseph Gamage and Jacob Thibodeau; and sister, Alexis Gamage; her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A funeral service has been scheduled for 1 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James Street, Saco. A celebration of life will follow at Joseph’s by the Sea in Old Orchard Beach.

We kindly request all attending the service to please wear something purple in memory of Emma.

To view Emma’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

