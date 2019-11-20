KENNEBUNKPORT – John Vincent Vinagro, 87, of Kennebunkport, Maine, died peacefully on Nov. 17, 2019, surrounded by family.

John was born June 30, 1932, in Medford, Mass., son of John Dominick and Alice (Novicki) Vinagro. In 1960, he married Edna Rooney, and they shared 58 years of love and friendship. They raised their three children in Bedford and Hudson, Mass., and resided in Kennebunkport, for the last 30 years.

John proudly served in the Army from 1952–1954 during the Korean War.

First in his family to attend college, John attained a bachelor’s degree from Boston University, a master’s degree from Stanford University and a doctorate degree in education from Nova University. He worked for the Massachusetts school system for many years serving many roles including reading specialist, teacher, principal and assistant superintendent.

He was an active parent showing up for sporting events, school activities, taking the family to Red Sox games and teaching the children to swim at their cottage in New Hampshire.

John loved to debate social and political issues and was active in the community.

John was predeceased by his wife, Edna Vinagro, and is lovingly remembered by his son, Victor and his wife, Mary, of Wakefield, N.H.; his daughters, Kelly Cox and her husband, David, of Sandwich, N.H., and Laurie Stevens and her husband, John Borlaug, of Brookline, N.H.; four grandchildren, Michael Vinagro, Daniel and Johnathan Cox, and Antonio Stevens; great grandchild, Stella Marie Vinagro; his sister, Jacqueline LeBlanc of Medford, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-2 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel with Rev. Burton Howe and military honors. John will be interred on Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m., at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale, Maine, with his wife, Edna.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel.

