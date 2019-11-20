ARUNDEL – Beverly Ann “Beve” Emerson, 83, longtime resident of Arundel, Maine, died Saturday Nov. 16, 2019.

Visiting hours will be held from 9-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street ,Kennebunk, Maine, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m., at Kennebunk Baptist Church, 77 Main Street, Kennebunk. Interment will be in Arundel Cemetery Kennebunkport, Maine. To share a memory, view a complete obituary, or leave a message of condolence, please visit Beverly’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

Should friends desire memorial donation may be made to the

Kennebunk Baptist Church,

PO Box 396,

Kennebunk, ME 04043

in Beverly Ann

Emerson’s memory.

