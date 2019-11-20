FALMOUTH – Joan (Brown) Burner, 83, of Falmouth, Maine, passed away after a brief illness while on comfort care at Mercy Hospital on Nov. 14, 2019. She was born to parents Hazel L. Brown (Stubbs) and Richard Harvey Brown, on Feb. 17, 1936, in Portland, Maine. Joan was a graduate of Falmouth High School in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Albert Burner, on July 3, 1954, in Falmouth. Joan and her husband went on to have four children together and she was thrilled to embark on new adventures with her husband and children traveling along side him for many years as he had joined the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot before retiring as a major in 1979.

Joan enjoyed and was very talented in the arts of gardening, cooking, decorating, and she also enjoyed shopping. Joan had a true passion for taking care of others, especially her family. Joan and her husband spent 17 years traveling from Falmouth to Florida Ports and points south for the winters. She was his first mate on all their sailing adventures and made friends wherever they went. Even throughout their times of travel, they were lifelong residents of Falmouth Foreside and most recently Joan resided at the Ocean View Community in Falmouth.

Joan loved spending time with her family and friends especially hosting Christmas and making her famous seafood chowder. She is survived by two sons Scott Albert Burner and Sharon Taylor of Windham, Christopher Lee Burner of Falmouth. Four grandchildren, Christina Barber (Burner) and husband, Jason, of Dayton, Deirdre Burner and Ken Anderson of Windham, Averil Burner and Nick Scala of Brunswick, and Cody Burner of Gray. Four great-grandchildren, Alexa, Evelyn, Ava, and Chloe, whom she adored all so much. Brother-in-law, Jack Burner and wife, Pam Burner (Bates) of Florida. Lifelong friends more like family, Herb and Connie Jones of Virginia, and many other family and friends that will all deeply miss her every day.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 54 years, Major Richard Albert Burner, a son, Keith Richard Burner, a daughter, Pamela Lynne Burner, and a brother-in-law, Robert Burner Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Joan on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine 04096. Followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.

