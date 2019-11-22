OKLAHOMA CITY — Anthony Davis scored 24 of his 33 points in the second half to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 130-127 on Friday night.

Davis also had 11 rebounds and seven assists.

LeBron James added 23 points and 14 assists for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight and own the league’s best record at 13-2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Steven Adams added 22 for the Thunder, who have lost five of six.

Los Angeles guard Rajon Rondo was ejected early in the fourth quarter after a kick to Dennis Schroder’s groin area. Schroder made two free throws, then Gilgeous-Alexander’s layup tied the game at 109.

HEAT 116, BULLS 108: Jimmy Butler had 27 points against his former team and Miami won in Chicago for its fifth straight win.

Butler played for the Bulls from 2011-17. He was 7 of 10 from the field and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Bam Adebayo added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Kendrick Nunn scored 13 of his 21 points in the first quarter to help Miami improve to 11-3. The Heat led wire-to-wire and had as much as a 26-point lead.

WIZARDS 125, HORNETS 118: Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a victory over visiting Charlotte.

Davis Bertans added 20 points off the bench, hitting six 3-pointers to help the Wizards win two in a row for the first time this season.

NETS 116, KINGS 97: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and Joe Harris added 22 in Brooklyn’s victory over Sacramento Kings in New York.

Garrett Temple finished with 18 points, Jared Allen had 11 points and nine rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan added 10 rebounds.

PISTONS 128, HAWKS 103: Andre Drummond had 23 points and 15 rebounds, helping Detroit to a win over Atlanta that included the Pistons’ highest-scoring first half since 1983, in Detroit.

Detroit led 76-57 at halftime, and the Pistons reached 100 points with over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Nine different Detroit players made at least one 3-pointer.

NOTES

LAKERS: Harassment charges against Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped, his attorney, Moshae Donald, said.

Cousins had been accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Cristy West, during a disagreement about whether their son could attend his wedding. Audio of their conversation was published by TMZ and given to the Mobile (Ala.) Police Department, which issued a warrant for Cousins’ arrest, according to police spokeswoman Charlette Solis.

HEAT: The National Basketball Players Association has formally filed an appeal for the wages lost by guard Dion Waiters due to his 10-game suspension for what the Miami Heat deemed “conduct detrimental to the team,” the Sun Sentinel has confirmed through a source involved in the process.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous