Thursday, November 21

Scarborough Garden Club, 12:30 to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church,, Black Point Road, Scarborough. The Scarborough Garden Club will meet at 12:30 at the First Congregational Church on Black Point Road, Thursday, November 21 . Free.

Overeaters Anonymous, 10 a.m., West Scarborough Methodist Church on the corner of Route 1 and Church Street.

Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Dempsey Center South Portland, 778 Main Street, South Portland. This eight-week group is a safe space in which to express yourself, share your experience, and connect with other women, giving you a sense of belonging and empowerment. Free. [email protected]

Friday, November 22

Scarborough Kiwanis, 12 to 1 p.m., The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough. The Kiwanis Club of Scarborough meets for lunch from 12-1 every Friday at The Egg & I. We are a community service club, focusing on the needs of children. Free. FMI, Call 207-730-7215. [email protected]

Senior Activity Center, 9:30 a.m. to noon, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Get together for coffee, treats, games and camaraderie, as well as other programs for your benefit. FMI, call 730-4173.

Sunday, November 24

Worship service, 9 a.m., West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St. and Route 1, Scarborough. Serviced followed by fellowship with refreshments. FMI, call 883-2814.

Church service, 9:30 a.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. FMI, call 883-6540.

Church service and Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, 161 Black Point Road, Scarborough.

St. Augustine Anglican Church service, 11 a.m., 656 Route 1, Scarborough. Service is followed by coffee hour. All welcome. FMI, call 860-237-1874.

Maine POPS Concert Band Autumn Concert, 2:30 to 4 p.m., South Portland High School Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave, South Portland. Featuring selections by Leonard Bernstein, John Philip Sousa, Leroy Anderson, Erik Whitaker, and more! $0.00 – $10.00. [email protected]

Monday, November 25

Overeaters Anonymous, 10 a.m., West Scarborough Methodist Church on the corner of Route 1 and Church Street.

Learn to sing, 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Men young and old welcome to come sing and perform barbershop harmony at Downeasters Chorus rehearsals. FMI, call 370-8181.

Senior bingo, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Martin’s Point Community Room, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Scarborough 55+ program. Coffee and socializing begins at noon. FMI, call 730-4173.

FA meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Biddeford YMCA, 3 Pomerleau St., Biddeford. A free 12-step program for people who struggle with over- or under-eating, food obsession and bulimia. FMI, call 775-2132 or visit www.foodaddicts.org.

Tuesday, November 26

Cribbage, 6 to 8 p.m., Scarborough Lions Den, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. All welcome. Free. FMI, call 730-9780.

Rotary Club meeting, 5:45 to 7 p.m., Cabela’s conference room, Scarborough. FMI, call 332-0485 or email [email protected]

Senior Activity Center, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Martin’s Point Community Room, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Coffee, pastries, games and camaraderie. FMI, call 730-4173.

Wednesday, November 27

Networking meeting, 8:45 to 9:30 a.m., Saco Fire Station, 271 North St., Saco. Hosted by Growing Small Business Southern Maine, a nonprofit networking group. Open to all business professionals. FMI, visit the Facebook page.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA), 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. 12-step Program for individuals suffering from food obsession, overeating, undereating and bulimia. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. FMI, call 775-2132 or visit www.foodaddicts.org.

Senior lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martin’s Point Community Room, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Coffee and socializing begin at 11 a.m. Program or activity follow lunch. FMI or to register for a lunch, call 730-4150.

Thursday, November 28

Overeaters Anonymous, 10 a.m., West Scarborough Methodist Church on the corner of Route 1 and Church Street.

Friday, November 29

Home For the Holidays Craft Show, , Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough. Juried craft show featuring Maine made, handcrafted products by artisans of the Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen. Drawing to be held to win items donated by our crafters. Plenty of free parking.

Scarborough Kiwanis, 12 to 1 p.m., The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough. The Kiwanis Club of Scarborough meets for lunch from 12-1 every Friday at The Egg & I. We are a community service club, focusing on the needs of children. Free. FMI, Call 207-730-7215. [email protected]

Senior Activity Center, 9:30 a.m. to noon, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Get together for coffee, treats, games and camaraderie, as well as other programs for your benefit. FMI, call 730-4173.

Saturday, November 30

Home For the Holidays Craft Show, , Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, Scarborough. Juried craft show featuring Maine made, handcrafted products by artisans of the Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen. Drawing to be held to win items donated by our crafters. Plenty of free parking.

Sunday, December 1

Worship service, 9 a.m., West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St. and Route 1, Scarborough. Serviced followed by fellowship with refreshments. FMI, call 883-2814.

Church service, 9:30 a.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. FMI, call 883-6540.

Church service and Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, 161 Black Point Road, Scarborough.

St. Augustine Anglican Church service, 11 a.m., 656 Route 1, Scarborough. Service is followed by coffee hour. All welcome. FMI, call 860-237-1874.

Monday, December 2

Overeaters Anonymous, 10 a.m., West Scarborough Methodist Church on the corner of Route 1 and Church Street.

Learn to sing, 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 52 Tuttle Road, Cumberland. Men young and old welcome to come sing and perform barbershop harmony at Downeasters Chorus rehearsals. FMI, call 370-8181.

Senior bingo, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Martin’s Point Community Room, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Scarborough 55+ program. Coffee and socializing begins at noon. FMI, call 730-4173.

FA meeting, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Biddeford YMCA, 3 Pomerleau St., Biddeford. A free 12-step program for people who struggle with over- or under-eating, food obsession and bulimia. FMI, call 775-2132 or visit www.foodaddicts.org.

Tuesday, December 3

Cribbage, 6 to 8 p.m., Scarborough Lions Den, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. All welcome. Free. FMI, call 730-9780.

Rotary Club meeting, 5:45 to 7 p.m., Cabela’s conference room, Scarborough. FMI, call 332-0485 or email [email protected]

Senior Activity Center, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Martin’s Point Community Room, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Coffee, pastries, games and camaraderie. FMI, call 730-4173.

Wednesday, December 4

Networking meeting, 8:45 to 9:30 a.m., Saco Fire Station, 271 North St., Saco. Hosted by Growing Small Business Southern Maine, a nonprofit networking group. Open to all business professionals. FMI, visit the Facebook page.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous (FA), 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. 12-step Program for individuals suffering from food obsession, overeating, undereating and bulimia. No dues, fees or weigh-ins. FMI, call 775-2132 or visit www.foodaddicts.org.

Senior lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Martin’s Point Community Room, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Coffee and socializing begin at 11 a.m. Program or activity follow lunch. FMI or to register for a lunch, call 730-4150.

Garden Club Greens party, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., South Portland Rec Center, 21 Nelson road, South Portland. The club provides assorted greens for members to use in creating holiday centerpieces and swags. We will also make centerpieces to be given to the Preble Street Center in Portland. $10.00. FMI, Call 207-799-7556. [email protected]

Thursday, December 5

Overeaters Anonymous, 10 a.m., West Scarborough Methodist Church on the corner of Route 1 and Church Street.

Friday, December 6

Casserole supper, 5 to 6 p.m., St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. Includes American chop suey, tuna casserole, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, shepherd’s pie, beverage and dessert.

Scarborough Kiwanis, 12 to 1 p.m., The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough. The Kiwanis Club of Scarborough meets for lunch from 12-1 every Friday at The Egg & I. We are a community service club, focusing on the needs of children. Free. FMI, Call 207-730-7215. [email protected]

Yuletide Celebration, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., South Portland High School, 637 Highland Avenue, South Portland. Join the Portland Community Chorus for their annual Yuletide Celebration. $12.00 – $15.00. FMI, Call 207-767-3266. [email protected]

Senior Activity Center, 9:30 a.m. to noon, 153 Route 1, Scarborough. Get together for coffee, treats, games and camaraderie, as well as other programs for your benefit. FMI, call 730-4173.

Saturday, December 7

Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 656 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Christmas Craft Fair: Handmade Crafts, Bake Sale, Evergreen Wreaths & Arrangements, Grandma’s Attic, Ready-to-Give Gift Baskets, Haddock Chowder Luncheon Free. FMI, Call 207-883-2814. [email protected]

Christmas Fair Hosted by First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Wonderful, hand crafted gifts, including, jewelry, baked & canned goods, wreaths, tree & home decorations, beautiful bags and knitted wearable, and much more! Free. [email protected]

Community Bean Supper, 4 to 6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Community Bean Supper- 2 kinds of beans, red & brown hotdogs, chopsuey, mac & cheese, homemade brown bread & biscuits, homemade pies & other desserts. Adults $8/under 12 $4. FMI, Call 207-883-2336. [email protected]

Sunday, December 8

Worship service, 9 a.m., West Scarborough United Methodist Church, 2 Church St. and Route 1, Scarborough. Serviced followed by fellowship with refreshments. FMI, call 883-2814.

Church service, 9:30 a.m., Blue Point Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. FMI, call 883-6540.

Church service and Sunday school, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, 161 Black Point Road, Scarborough.

St. Augustine Anglican Church service, 11 a.m., 656 Route 1, Scarborough. Service is followed by coffee hour. All welcome. FMI, call 860-237-1874.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: