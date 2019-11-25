A baby girl, Elena Mae Snyder was born to Nicole and Joshua Snyder of Wiscasset on November 16, 2019. Maternal grandparents, Kimberly and Paul Ezzell of Wiscasset. Paternal grandparents, Maureen and Daniel Snyder of Georgetown. Sibling, Eli.

A baby Girl, Evelyn Carole Kellerman was born to Jonathan David and Jennifer Anne (Bizier) Kellerman of Brunswick, Maine on November 11, 2019. Maternal Grandparents, Evelyn and Michael Bizier of Winslow, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Carol, Amy and Dave Kellerman of Kentucky. Sibling, Isaac Kellerman

A girl, Harper Ann Knowlton was born to Hunter Michael Knowlton and Kaitlyn Marie Philbrick on November 19, 2019, of Lewiston, Maine. Maternal Grandparent, Janice Rowel of Lisbon Falls, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Michael and Amy Knowlton of Lisbon Falls and Lewiston, Maine. Great Grandparents, Elwin and Laura Burton of Belgrade, Maine, and Bonnie Gilchrist of Lewiston, Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: