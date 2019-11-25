CINCINNATI — With the season slipping away, the Bengals are turning back to Andy Dalton to try to get that elusive first win.

Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Dalton was returning as the starting quarterback, ending a three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley running the offense. Finley completed only 47 percent of his passes and the offense failed to score more than 13 points in any game.

The move came a day after a 16-10 loss to the Steelers in which Finley fumbled twice.

The Bengals (0-11) are the NFL’s only winless team as they get ready to host the Jets (4-7), who have won three straight. The 11-game losing streak in one season is the longest in franchise history. Their best chance to avoid an 0-16 season is to go with an 11-year veteran quarterback instead of a rookie.

“We just want to win, and that veteran presence he has will certainly be helpful through all the things we’ve experienced on offense,” Taylor said.

Dalton wasn’t available after the decision was announced. When he was benched after an 0-8 start, he complained that the Bengals didn’t leave time before the trade deadline to explore a deal with a team that needed a starter.

Taylor said there have been no residual hard feelings between them.

“It was hard for him to hear when we made the change initially, but just being the person he is, he’s somebody that I was able to communicate with the last couple of weeks,” Taylor said. “He didn’t just turn a cold shoulder to me.”

And so, the Finley experiment is finished.

STEELERS: Coach Mike Tomlin has a very important decision to make between young quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges before Pittsburgh face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday, one that could have a ripple effect on the club through the rest of this season and beyond.

Though Tomlin hinted he may have already made up his mind after Hodges replaced an ineffective Rudolph in the second half of a borderline unwatchable 16-10 victory over Cincinnati that pushed Pittsburgh’s record to 6-5 and kept the injury-ravaged Steelers in the AFC playoff chase, the fact he’s mulling a change heading into December symbolizes a season unlike any other in Tomlin’s 13-year tenure.

Tomlin expressed sarcastic disbelief last month when asked if Rudolph was still atop the depth chart after Hodges filled in capably during a road win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13, a victory Rudolph watched from the sideline while recovering from a horrifying concussion suffered against Baltimore the week before.

“Seriously guys?” Tomlin said at the time, making no attempt to hide his exasperation.

The question isn’t absurd anymore. It’s pivotal.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera said the team is considering bringing in other kickers this week for tryouts after Joey Slye missed two extra points and a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in a 34-31 loss to the division-leading New Orleans Saints.

In the meantime the Panthers signed kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad on Monday.

After Slye’s miss, he squatted like a catcher and cupped his facemask in his hands, knowing he had likely cost his team the game. Sure enough, Drew Brees drove the Saints into scoring position to set up Wil Lutz’s winning kick as time expired.

COLTS: Indianapolis put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tight end Ross Travis was signed to replace Ebron.

The Colts have lost three of four to fall out of the AFC South lead and into a tie for second place with surging Tennessee (6-5), which comes to town Sunday. And they play three of their last four on the road.

FALCONS: Running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a sprained knee, is returning to practice.

Freeman was listed as a light participant for Monday’s practice as the Falcons prepare for Thursday night’s game against New Orleans. It is not known if Freeman will have time in a short practice week to be able to play against the Saints.

Safety Kemal Ishmael, who has missed two games with a concussion, also could return this week.

JAGUARS: Coach Doug Marrone said he has no plans to make any changes despite a three-game losing streak in which his team has been seemingly outcoached at halftime and clearly overmatched in the third quarter. It’s an obvious trend that could ultimately cost Marrone his job.

But the coach declined to place blame on – or replace – either of his coordinators.

