Two coastal York County cities — Biddeford and Saco — will see mayors, councilors and others take their oaths of office in ceremonies early next week.

In Saco, a new mayor, William Doyle, will be inaugurated for a four-year term. He’s a familiar face, having served two terms on the Saco City Council. As well, city councilors will take their oaths of office at the ceremony, set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Thornton Academy auditorium.

In Biddeford, Mayor Alan Casavant, who was returned to office for a fifth term, will be inaugurated, along with the city council, school committee, wardens and ward clerks in ceremonies set for 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Little Theater, Biddeford High School .

Two Old Orchard Beach town councilors, incumbents Jay Kelley and Joe Thornton, were sworn into office on Nov. 18, as was RSU 23 member Sally Beatty, said Town Clerk Kim McLaughlin.

While the programs for the events remain a bit tentative, in Biddeford City Clerk Carmen Morris said the ceremonies will feature musical selections, an acceptance speech by Casavant, and the oath-taking.

City councilors to be sworn include William Emhiser, John McCurry, Stephen St. Cyr, Robert Quattrone, Amy Clearwater, Norman Belanger, Michael Ready, Marc Lessard and Doris Ortiz.

Lisa Vadnais, Randy Forcier. Amy Grohman, Karen Ruel, Dominic Deschambault, Rebecca Henry and Nathan Bean will take the oath of office for Biddeford School Committee.

Wardens Tina Turgeon, Robert Cote, Colombe Cote and Kathleen Pinard, will be sworn into office, as will ward clerks Odette Gornick, Anne Strout, Lorraine Auger and Sterling Roop.

Morris said no city business will be conducted, the public is welcome and no tickets are required. A reception will follow in the BHS cafeteria, with local bakeries providing treats.

In Saco, there will be remarks by by incoming Mayor William Doyle, outgoing Mayor Marston Lovell, and music by the Saco Middle School Orchestra.

City Clerk Michele Hughes will administer the oath of office to Doyle, and to city councilors Marshall Archer, Jim Purdy, Joseph Gunn, Lynn Copeland, Alan Minthorn, Jodi MacPhail and Nathan Johnston.

Saco Communications Director Emily Roy said for those unable to attend, the inauguration will be streamed live at the City of Saco Government Facebook page.

