Now that we’ve gobbled up all the turkey and pigged out on pumpkin pie, it’s time to look forward to Yuletide festivities.

‘Tis the season

Bridgton kicks off the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 7, with its annual Festival of Lights celebrations featuring the parade at 6 p.m., tree lighting, contests, a host of fun activities and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Community Center. The Bridgton Fire Association is selling Maine-grown Christmas trees again this year in the Food City parking lot from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. “I Support BFD” T-shirts will also be available and they make great gifts.

LRCC holiday concerts

Be sure to catch the ever-popular annual holiday concerts by the Lake Region Community Chorus at Bridgton Academy’s Twitchell Chapel in North Bridgton at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The concert is free but donations are accepted to help defray the cost of music.

Festive fun at BCC

Come enjoy an afternoon of children’s activities, gift wrapping and holiday tunes. Sample scrumptious Middle Eastern food and have your name written in Arabic calligraphy at the Bridgton Community Center (behind Reny’s) from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. This free event is being hosted by the Through These Doors anti-domestic violence program and the New England Arab American Organization promoting an integrated community. To learn more, contact Stephanie at 647-8501 or the NEAAO at 347-0249.

Wrapping it up

Have your holiday gifts wrapped between 12:30-6 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Magic Lantern Theater and help animals at the same time. The cost of the wrapping is a donation to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, the local no-kill shelter that finds forever homes for hundreds of pets each year. So, wrap up your gift list and support a great cause or stop by the shelter and see if a furry companion is waiting for you!

Promise Singers Christmas concert

The annual Promise Singers Christmas Concert will take place at the Bridgton Congregational Church, 33 South High St., at 2 p.m. Dec. 15. The group has been singing traditional and contemporary music together for more than 30 years. The concert is free, although donations are accepted and given to local causes.

Tax volunteers needed

Not to put a damper on the festivities, but tax season will soon be upon us. The AARP Foundation has run its free Tax-Aide program at the Bridgton Community Center for over 20 years, helping low- to moderate-income Mainers prepare and file their federal and state tax returns. The demand for this program has increased but the number of tax preparers has decreased due to retirements and relocations, so the AARP foundation is now recruiting new volunteers to help out. Volunteers do not need to be tax experts; they just need to have experience using tax filing software. All necessary training in tax laws will be provided. For more information or to volunteer, contact Joan Jagolinzer, AARP Tax-Aide district coordinator, at [email protected] as soon as possible.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

