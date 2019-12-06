Despite the opposition of many experts, the City Council voted last spring to change the makeup of a residential neighborhood by placing the emergency homeless shelter in Riverton.
This city-owned parcel, bordering the Presumpscot River and Westbrook, is five miles away from the current shelter.
The process leading to this decision was deeply flawed. Various city properties were eliminated, reality-show style, until the one deemed least practicable by experts remained. This surprising decision left citizens of Riverton shocked that a shelter of this magnitude was being planned in their neighborhood. Unsurprisingly, the city councilors most motivated to move the shelter were those who represented the peninsula, where property values are hindered by the current shelter.
Rather than find a forward-thinking solution that sought to distribute responsibility throughout the city, the council instead voted 5-4 to move the shelter as far away as possible from places that the homeless most need to access. One of the biggest flaws in the process was the insistence on using a city-owned parcel for the new shelter, which limited other options, including already-existing structures, or better-suited properties. Why not look for a parcel on the Fore River Parkway? What about the old Mercy Hospital? Or make it mandatory that hotels on the peninsula provide rooms, especially during the winter, as part of the price of doing business in Portland?
It is my hope that the new mayor and incoming council will revisit this unfortunate decision.
Jason Lambert
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland boys open with loss to defending champs
-
Forecaster Sports
Portland girls open with win over Bangor
-
Times Record Sports
Mt. Ararat wins opener over Morse in girls hoops
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sally Struthers leaves Ogunquit Playhouse’s ‘Annie’ after breaking leg in fall
-
Boston Celtics
Tatum, Brown lift Celtics past Nuggets
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.