Would someone please tell me why Sen. Susan Collins thinks allowing pharmacists to talk to their customers about cheaper medication options is such a huge accomplishment?
Why isn’t she holding the pharmaceutical companies accountable and forcing them to lower prices? Access to needed drugs should not be a privilege, but a right.
Oh, and while I’m ranting, her perfect attendance record – really? Aren’t we paying her to do that? Is that really worth bragging about? There are quite a few Senate votes I wish she had skipped – most particularly the Brett Kavanaugh vote.
Come on, Susan, please take a day off. Better yet, take them all off. It’s time for you to go.
Janet E. Roy
South Portland
