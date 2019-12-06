Would someone please tell me why Sen. Susan Collins thinks allowing pharmacists to talk to their customers about cheaper medication options is such a huge accomplishment?

Why isn’t she holding the pharmaceutical companies accountable and forcing them to lower prices? Access to needed drugs should not be a privilege, but a right.

Oh, and while I’m ranting, her perfect attendance record – really? Aren’t we paying her to do that? Is that really worth bragging about? There are quite a few Senate votes I wish she had skipped – most particularly the Brett Kavanaugh vote.

Come on, Susan, please take a day off. Better yet, take them all off. It’s time for you to go.

Janet E. Roy

South Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles