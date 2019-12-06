PORTLAND – Robert E. Duncan, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of John F. Schreck.

He was born in Portland on May 5, 1944, a son of the late John E. and Rose E. (Chamberlain) Duncan. He attended local area schools and graduated from Cheverus High School. Robert was an artist and attended Portland School of Fine Art.

Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, ME will be private.

Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Bobby’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory can be made to:

Animal Refuge League

217 Landing Road

Westbrook, ME 04092

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous