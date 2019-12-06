PORTLAND – Gloria passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 1, 2019.Gloria was born in Portland on July 23, 1936. She attended Portland Schools and graduated from Portland High school Class of 1954. Gloria was hired by Maine National Bank in December before she graduated. She was promoted to assistant personnel officer. She was a past member of the National Secretaries Association.In August 1957 she married the love of her life, Robert Brooks. They were married 28 years until Bob’s death.She and bob loved square dancing with the CCRC, and traveling. She spent many summers with Bob at their cottage on Forest Lake.Gloria is survived by her sister Brenda Simpson and her brother Raymond Carer; her niece Robyn Weathers and her nephews Edward Simpson, Kevin Carter and Gregory Carter. Friends and family are invited to share their memories an offer their condolences by visiting Gloria’s online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.comRelatives and friends and invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A committal will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.

