LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. – Patricia L. (Jendrasko) Miller, 86, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J. was called home Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 with her family at her side.

Pat was born to Evelyn and Leon Jendrasko and raised in Portland, Maine. After graduating from Portland High School in 1951, Pat joined the US Navy, serving from 1951-1955. She met her future husband, Richard (Dick) Miller at the Brooklyn Naval Yard.

They moved to Lake Hopatcong and have been there for the last 53 years. Pat retired after 32 years as a Drafter for NJ Bell / Verizon.

Pat was a devoted member of the Star of the Sea Church in Lake Hopatcong, N.J. Her volunteering ability was like no other. Always willing to help others; she spent many years as a Volunteer with the NJ Pioneers working to help better the lives of disadvantaged and handicap children and the elderly within northern New Jersey. She spent years as a Jefferson Township Poll Worker in Districts 1,2, & 3 to aid voters on election days. In addition, she assisted with providing and serving food for the homeless in Morris County. She was known for her kindness and the ability to see good in everything and everyone, oh and the colorful Babushkas and her beautiful blue eyes.

Her love of family and friends was most important. Her faith was unbreakable as was her love for all animals. Animals and nature were her sanctuaries along with feeding birds daily and watching them in admiration. She was the first to bring an injured bird to the NJ Raptures Society for healing or her dogs to the Priest for an animal blessing. Her love of the lake, summers at Prospect Point Beach, to the Maine ocean coast were endless as well. She touched so many with her generosity and passion for life.

Pat was predeceased by her parents and; husband Richard (Dick) Miller.

She is survived by her two loving children, daughter Lisa Cole and her son Richard Miller of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., and two loving granddaughters Kasey and Emily Cole. She is also survived by a large and loving multi-generational family in Maine, including her loving brother Richard and predeceased sister-in-law Bernice Jendrasko, brother Peter Murphy and family, and sisters Leona Anderson and family and Lois Thompson and family.

A family service will be held in Portland, Maine at her beloved Polish Church, St. Louis Parish. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Calvary Cemetery. Interment will be private. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in her memory to:

Saint Hubert’s

Animal Shelter

575 Woodland Ave.

Madison, NJ 07940 or:

the charity of your choice

