Arrests
12/7 at 4:10 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Columbus, Georgia, was arrested by Officer Devin Hook on U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
12/8 at 2:04 a.m. Robert Mathews, 41, of Oak Grove Avenue, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on High Street on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
Summonses
12/4 at 9:19 p.m. Jeffrey Takyi-Yeboah, 19, of High Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of theft.
12/4 at 9:19 p.m. Sam Teixeira, 19, of High Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on charges of theft and possession of liquor by a minor.
Fire calls
12/2 at 7:42 a.m. Furnace malfunction on Oak Grove Avenue.
12/2 at 11:07 a.m. Tree on wires on Varney Mill Road.
12/2 at 6:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Summer Street.
12/4 at 8:57 a.m. Accidental alarm on Washington Street.
12/4 at 1:48 p.m. Smoke investigation on Old Brunswick Road.
12/4 at 5:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Washington Street.
12/5 at 3:19 p.m. Odor investigation on Denny Road.
12/6 at 2:44 p.m. Public assist on West Chops Point Road.
12/7 at 2:43 p.m. Odor investigation on Elm Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls between Dec. 2-8.
