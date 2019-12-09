Seashore Trolley Museum continues its special holiday events during Kennebunkport’s 38th annual Christmas Prelude. Rides on the museum’s private heritage railroad in heated, decked out trolleys will be offered every 30 minutes on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is $7 and includes holiday craft and story for all ages included.

Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes warm chocolate chip cookies and hot chocolate.

Children 2 admitted free. The museum is dog-friendly and has parking.

The Seashore Trolley Museum is also hosting special limited seating holiday events. Book today at www.trolleymuseum.org/events or by calling 967-2800, ext. 111.

Tickets are still available for the following events:

Golden Chariot Ride and Cocktail Party, Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m: The Golden Chariot, a completely open trolley, will whisk riders down the tracks with only the glow of the festive lights on the trolley illuminating the way. Tickets are $30/person and include two signature cocktails and appetizers at the Visitors Center after the ride.

Located at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport, the Seashore Trolley Museum is the world’s oldest and largest electric railway and transit museum. The museum is dog-friendly, with plenty of parking. For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org, call, 967-2800, ext. 111 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous