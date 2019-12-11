BATH – Catherine Anne Jacob of Bath, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at home in Bath. She was born Feb. 1, 1955 in New York City, of Barry M Pool, Sr. and Anne C. Poole (Dailey).

Starting at age five, Catherine slowly became blind by 1977. She had sight restored in her left eye, but she lost it again by 1958.

Catherine belonged to the Triangle Club while attending Princeton University where she received her BA in Linguistics. Her mobility was accomplished through her very capable Seeing Eye© dogs—Frieda, Esther, Kala, Kiev and Joleen.

Catherine loved to spin and knit wool, as well as read and sail, and so continued for her remaining life.

She worked for patent law firm, Carnegie Mellon Institute, and for Research Cantrell, working for the environment with Congress; she raised three children and ran an on-line fiber arts business until 2014.

Catherine is predeceased by her parents and by her first husband John Boucher. She is survived by her husband Frank, her brother Barry Pool, Jr and her sister Christine Ward; her great aunt Marion Dailey; and her daughters Michele Walker (Eric), Jeanne-Marie Boucher and Marguerite Schrider (Bill); as well as grandchildren Cody, Reiley and Rowen; three stepchildren and five step-grandchildren.

A service in celebration and thanksgiving for the life of Catherine Jacob will held at Grace Episcopal Church, Bath. Another service will be held at Saint Anne’s Episcopal Church, Damascus, Md. Dates to be determined.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 46 bath Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011 Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Catherine’s name to:

The Seeing Eye, Inc.

Morristown, NJ or:

Mission K9 Rescue

Needville, TX

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous