STANDISH — A Town Council discussion about allowing certain recreational marijuana establishments was tabled Tuesday night until the council’s next meeting in January.
The postponement came after the council cast a tie vote on amendments to town code to allow product manufacturing facilities, testing facilities and cultivation facilities for recreational marijuana in town. Councilor Michael Delcourt was absent.
Town Clerk Mary Chapman said the amendments will remain on the table until the next meeting.
