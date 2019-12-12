BIDDEFORD – Ms. Lillian Fournier, 83, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019.

Lillian Fournier was born on April 26, 1936, in Biddeford, Maine, to the late Mr. Hormidas Roy and Blanche

St. Michel (Keithley). Most knew but some may not, that Lillian and her mother (Nanny) shared a very special bond, one spanning a lifetime. Their family takes comfort that the two are reunited.

She worked in the textile industry for over 40 years and was a member of the American Legion where she proudly served. Lillian loved to spend her time by the ocean where she would swim, body surf, and walk the shore. She even taught her grandchildren how to swim, but if she wasn’t at the beach, she was out dancing. She understood the value in enjoying life. In her later years, she could be found speaking fondly of her time spent ice skating as a child while petting her beloved dog, Princess. Her love for animals was exuberant.

Ms. Fournier was predeceased by her husband, Donald Fournier and her parents. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pauline and Michael Ireland of Presque Isle, son and daughter-in-law, Denis and Sheryl Fournier of Biddeford, her four grandchildren, David Tardif, Bryan Tardif, Kayla Fournier and Cole Fournier, as well as three great-grandchildren, Kalli Tardif, Stevie Tardif, and Colt Tardif, and a sister Doris Heimburg. She was very proud of her family and loved spending quality time with them.

It is with a heavy heart that Lil’s family say goodbye to her endearing personality. She touched the lives of those around her and she will be remembered for her wit and charm.

Visiting Hours will be 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous