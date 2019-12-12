SCARBOROUGH – Dwayne O’Roak Sr., avid hunter, camper, jokester and storyteller, peacefully passed away on Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 77.

He leaves behind his wife, Marion O’Roak; his daughter, Teresa Frazier and her husband, Ronald; his son, Dwayne O’Roak II and his wife, Tracey; his beloved grandchildren, Ryan Frazier, Jason Frazier, Kendra O’Roak and Jeffrey O’Roak; two great-grandsons, Braden and Austin; a great-granddaughter, Adaira; and his brother, Mervin. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Sheldon.

Dwayne was born in Staceyville, Maine, to Dale and Virginia (McLellan) O’Roak as the second of three sons. As a young boy, the family moved to Scarborough where he spent the rest of his life. He married his high school sweetheart, Marion (Quimby), and they shared many adventures over 58 years together including RV, snowmobile and motorcycle trips.

His irreverent sense of humor shined through in the jokes and stories that he loved to tell. He especially favored hunting stories that involved his son, grandson and son-in-law. The many hunting experiences that they shared provided more than enough material to entertain anyone who would listen. One memorable moose hunting trip garnered him the title “Mayor of Baker Lake” because he sat back on the shores of Baker Lake and supervised the hunting trip from his camp chair with his beloved whisky by his side.

Dwayne cherished the time and memories with family and friends at camp in Sweden, Maine. Camp held so many special memories for Dwayne. He enjoyed morning coffee on the deck while taking in the quiet and beauty of his “little piece of paradise”. He also loved working in the yard with his tractor, the many card games played and all of the nights sitting around the campfire. While he cherished the solace and quiet of his camp in the woods, he also loved entertaining and always looked forward to friends and family visiting.

While Dwayne held a variety of jobs over the years, his favorite was driving trucks. This could be why he loved camping in RV’s so much. The family saw a lot of the country through the windows of an RV. Which led to many stories that would be relived over and over throughout the years.

Dwayne had a tender heart for animals which dated back to his childhood horse, Chef. He also had many dogs and cats over the years, but his three favorite “girls” were Sheba, Sadie and Lily. When he was at camp, he always had his labs by his side. In later years, he sat for hours with his cats, Lucky and Caddy, in his lap.

Visiting hours will be on Saturday, December 14, from 1-2 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough with a funeral service to follow.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Refuge League, Westbrook, Maine.

