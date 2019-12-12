HOLLIS – Ramona E. Mahar, of Hollis, passed peacefully at the age of 90 on December 7, 2019, at Gosnell House after a brief illness. She is survived by her children, Bernard Mahar, Neva Kitts, Rhonda Desrochers, and Shannon Murphy; their spouses; their children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sisters, Leona Denbow and Janice Wilcox, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Born in Lubec on April 8, 1929, to Ray and Rena Lyons. She married Bernard F. Mahar in 1947 and proceeded to raise four children on a homestead on the Bay of Fundy teaching them to enjoy the simple things in life and the value of family.

The family moved to Old Orchard in the early ’60s when her husband went back into the Merchant Marines; and she was employed by Fairchild Semi-Conducter.

After the death of her husband in 1969, Ramona was blessed to find love again with Stewart Townsend with whom she spent more than 40 years. They moved to Hollis in 1984 and found great joy in hunting and bird watching until Stewart’s passing in 2011.

Ramona was extremely devoted to her family and until the end she enjoyed getting on the floor to play with her great grandchildren or offer a sweet snack. While the family is thankful we had her for 90 years, the hole in our lives is immensely felt and she will be greatly missed.

At her request, there will be no viewing nor funeral service. Internment will be in Lubec in the spring.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with her services.

