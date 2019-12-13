ORLANDO, Fla. — James Harden scored 54 points, hitting 10 of 15 3-pointers and 19 of 31 shots overall in the Houston Rockets’ 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Harden scored 50 or more for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in the last seven games. On Wednesday night, he made 10 3-pointers and had 55 points in a victory over Cleveland.

He also had seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes.

Russell Westbrook added 23 points for Houston. The Rockets were 22 of 39 from 3-point range.

Houston pulled away in the second quarter, with Harden scoring 18 points, including the Rockets’ last 11, for a 59-49 lead.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 27 points. Aaron Gordon added 21. The Magic have lost three straight after winning four in a row.

LAKERS 113, HEAT 110: Anthony Davis scored 33 points, LeBron James had 28 while coming within a rebound of a triple-double, and Los Angeles dealt Miami its first home loss of the season.

James had 12 assists and nine rebounds, and Davis grabbed 10 rebounds. The Lakers improved to 23-3, extended the second-longest road winning streak in franchise history to 13, and rallied from a double-digit deficit to win for the eighth time already this season.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 23 points.

76ERS 116, PELICANS 109: Tobias Harris scored 31 points, Ben Simmons had 24 points and 11 assists, and Philadelphia survived a late scare to win at home.

Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Philadelphia’s fifth straight victory. It was also the 14th consecutive home victory for the 76ers, the franchise’s longest streak to start a season since winning 22 straight home games in their NBA championship season in 1966-67.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and J.J. Redick had 19 for the Pelicans, who have lost 11 in a row.

PACERS 110, HAWKS 100: Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points and 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Indiana won in Atlanta.

T.J. Warren scored 18 points as all five Indiana starters finished in double figures.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Rookie Dylan Windler has had a setback with a leg injury that has delayed his NBA debut.

The No. 26 overall pick in this year’s draft, Windler has yet to play for Cleveland after suffering a stress reaction in his lower left leg during workouts just prior to training camp. He recently played for the G League’s Canton Charge but began experiencing symptoms and was shut down.

The Cavs said an MRI confirmed the previous diagnosis and Windler will be out for at least two weeks to undergo more treatment and rehabilitation.

