Phyllis Feldman

Phyllis Feldman passed away Dec. 11, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 27, 1929 in Tampa, Florida, to Oscar Poller and Fanney Levine Poller.

Phyllis earned a degree from Ward-Belmont Junior College in Nashville, Tennessee. She worked in various retail stores throughout her life. She will be remembered as witty and feisty, but also complex. She was “a real pistol” and often the life of the party. Once you met Phyllis, you never forgot her.

Phyllis enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting. She enjoyed playing mahjong, cards, bingo, and was a fierce competitor in Words with Friends online. She also loved to travel and volunteer. She was active at Southern Maine Medical Center and a lifetime member of Haddasah.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Poller and Fanney Levine Poller and sister, Mitzi Weingarden. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Feldman Gazzano of Imperia, Italy; sons, Jay Feldman and his wife, Peggy Jenkins of Moscow, Idaho, and Marc Feldman and his wife Maureen King of Kennebunkport; grandchildren, Noel Gazzano of Imperia, Italy, Abraham Feldman of Somerville, Massachusetts, Katharine Feldman of Somerville, Massachusetts, and Daniel Leong of Cambridge, Massachusetts; nieces, Leslie Kantor and her husband, David of Boca Raton, Florida, and Gail Furman and her husband, Ron of Baltimore, Maryland; nephew, Mark Weingarden and his wife, Gabrielle of Boca Raton, Florida; many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; and her dearest friend, Devora Wharton of Old Orchard Beach.

Memorial contributions may be made in Phyllis’ name to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House at https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house or Southern Maine Health Care at https://mainehealth.org/southern-maine-health-care/ways-to-give.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa, Florida.

