SOUTH PORTLAND – John Kent Bird, 81, of High Street died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home following a long illness, his loving family was by his side.

Kent was born in Melrose, Mass., on Aug. 9, 1938, the son of the late Otis and Emily B. (Hodsdon) Bird. He graduated from Melrose High School in the class of 1957 and earned his associate degree from Burdette Business College in Boston in 1959.

Following college, Kent worked as a manufacturer’s agent, traveling all over New England. His work brought him to South Portland where he serviced a business called Gould Equipment. Mr. Gould was impressed with him and offered him a job. Upon Mr. Gould’s retirement he sold the business to his employees, of which Kent became one of four owners. Kent retired, selling his share in the business in the ’90s.

Kent served as a trustee to the Meredith Village Savings Bank, a position he held for more than 30 years.

On Sept. 9, 2000, Kent married Priscilla Ingersoll. They split their time between Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and South Portland, Maine. He enjoyed spending time at the family camp in New Hampshire on Squam Lake, enjoyed driving his restored ’37 Woody Wagon, and had a real passion for jazz music. The family has great memories of many years of his Santa visits, nightly bedtime stories, songs, and puppet shows, and that wonderful loud laugh that filled the room.

Although Parkinson’s Disease largely robbed him of his expansive nature, he always maintained a big heart and a love for people. Kent will long be remembered as a joyful, fun loving man who loved to laugh, he was always the like of the party.

Kent was predeceased by a brother, Ward Bird; his first wife, Patricia Comstock Pond. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Bird of South Portland; two daughters, Martha Ann Bird of New Jersey, and Sarah S. Bird and her husband, Rob Roriston, of New Jersey; a son, John K. Jr. and his wife, Judi Bird, of New Hampshire; two stepchildren, Jason Kelley of Portland, and Kristin and her husband, Joshua Taggart, of Raymond, nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Kent’s life will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Cumberland Congregation Church, UCC, 282 Main St., Cumberland Center, Maine, 04021. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Kent’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Kent’s memory to: The American Diabetes Association

45 Forest Ave

Portland, ME 04101

or the Michael J. Fox Foundation

P.O. Box 5014

Hagerstown, MD

21741-5014

