YARMOUTH – Peter Bartlett passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, at age 59.

Born Sept. 19, 1960, to Jim and Phyllis Bartlett, Pete grew up in Hampden, Maine, and graduated high school in 1979 from Hampden Academy. He was an outstanding athlete and captain of his football and basketball teams in high school. He went on to earn his B.S. in Marine Engineering from Maine Maritime Academy in 1983. Pete proceeded to start a career in the energy business, which included positions at Florida Power & Light, Central Maine Power, Constellation NewEnergy, and most recently, as Vice President at Competitive Energy Services in Portland.

Pete lived life to the fullest and had a love for the outdoors. He ran, hiked, biked, and skied. His love of basketball never waned, and he regularly played with a close-knit group of friends in Yarmouth. He was an effortless skier, growing up with weekend family ski trips to Sugarloaf, to later owning a ski home at Sunday River. He cherished special trips with family and friends to Vail, Jackson Hole, Alta, and Snowbird. He left this world, enjoying a bluebird day, skiing on fine snow, with his dear friend by his side.

Pete met the love of his life, Shelly Elliott, on a blind date, and they eloped in Jamaica on Jan. 5, 1993. Together, they created a life in Yarmouth, with their son, Jackson, and daughter, Lauren. Pete’s children were his pride and joy. He was an active parent and helped coach his children’s many teams, including baseball, soccer, basketball, and football. He loved being a parent in the stands, with his many friends in the community.

Pete enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was well known for his infectious laugh. He was a very humble man who had a positive outlook on life with a straightforward philosophy – work hard, be true to your friends, take care of your family, and do the right thing. So many people have their own stories of how Pete did the right thing by them.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Shelly, and children, Jackson and Lauren, all of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his parents, Jim and Phyllis of Hampden and Melbourne, Fla.; brother, Scott (Jackie) of Melbourne, Fla.; mother-in-law, Martha Elliott of Rumford; sister-in-law, Brenda (Walter) McCallister, of Standish; aunt Carol LaGrange and aunt Elaine (Ken) Buckley, all of Bangor; uncle Thomas (Linda) Carmichael of Lynnfield, Mass.; aunt Judy Craig of Snellville, Ga.; uncle, Frank Hollis of Rockport; nieces, Jessica and Jena Bartlett; nephews, Ben and Kyle McCallister; as well as many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Rodney and Flora Carmichael, and Albert and Ann Bartlett, his father-in-law, Joseph Elliott, and aunt Sue Hollis.

Visiting hours will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096, on Monday, Dec. 16, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

In the spirit of the Christmas season, the family will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, hats, mittens, gloves, and socks that will be donated to those in need. Items can be dropped off at the service and reception locations.

In honor of his memory and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to Maine Adaptive in Newry, ME

or Safe Passage in New Gloucester, ME.

Send questions/comments to the editors.