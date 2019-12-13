KENNEBUNKPORT – Steven H. Rothrock, 57, of Kennebunkport, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston following a lengthy battle with leukemia.

Steven was born May 26, 1962 in Rahway, N.J., the son of Calvin and Ruth Rorden Rothrock, and graduated from Westfield High School and University of Maine, Orono, class of 1984.

Steven was employed as a sales manager in the building supply field, having worked for Deering Lumber Co. and Hancock Lumber, and lastly with Atlantic Hardwoods in Portland.

He enjoyed time with his family immensely and labored to create moments when all his family would be together, whether it was on the slopes skiing at Sunday River, playing co-ed softball in rec leagues in Kennebunkport, visiting sporting events as well as coaching them, it was time spent with family. Steven was also an avid traveler, having brought his family all across Ireland and the UK, from castle to castle. He also appreciated the well-deserved and relaxed atmosphere of St. Johns in the Caribbean.

When not playing sports, he was found working diligently on his house, having bought and renovated several over the years. He had a knack for improving and upgrading all things around him, and found much satisfaction in doing so.

He was predeceased by his father, Calvin.

Survivors include his wife Eileen Hawco Rothrock, sons T.C. Rothrock and Connor Rothrock, daughter Kathryn M. Rothrock, and a grandson, Peter Steven Rothrock, all of Kennebunkport, and his mother Ruth Rorden Rothrock, brother Jack Rothrock, both of Appleton.

A private service will be held. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Steven’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire,

memorial contributions may be made to the:

Leukemia and

Lymphoma Society

c/o Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rt. 1

Suite 250

Falmouth, ME. 04105

