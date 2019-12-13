SOUTH PORTLAND — The snowfall didn’t stop the fun and high spirits at Mill Creek Park on Dec. 6, where the South Portland and Cape Elizabeth communities celebrated the 2019 Holiday Fest and tree lighting.

Hosted by the City of South Portland, the South Portland—Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber and South Portland Parks and Recreation, the event featured a visit from Santa, caroling and a ride around the park in a horse-drawn carriage.

Families waited eagerly as the snow began to fall and the countdown for the tree lighting grew closer.

Mayor Katie Lewis gave a brief thank-you to everyone involved in creating the event, including the businesses who sponsored and made the evening possible.

“So this tree lighting event just marks a season of warmth and light and good spirit, and while it seems like the darkest days are here, in a couple of weeks, it’s about to start getting lighter and lighter and lighter,” she said. “And I hope that everyone can take advantage of all of the incredible activities that you can participate in at the city of South Portland.”

Will Haskell President of the South Portland—Cape Elizabeth Community Chamber of Commerce, thanked the Parks and Recreation Department and Waterfront for their work.

“They string all the lights in the trees and make this event what it is,” he said. “This is an exciting event that we do every year. We really look forward to it. On behalf of the chamber, we’re delighted to be here again.”

Haskell led the countdown to the lighting of the trees. The group then gathered for caroling under the colorful trees throughout the park.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the sponsors for the 2019 Holiday Fest included: The City South Portland, Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, Noyes Hall & Allen Insurance, Embers Stoves and Fireplaces, Gorrill-Palmer Consulting Engineers, Inn by the Sea, Fisher Green Creative, LLC, Maine Solutions FCU, South Portland Schools, Superintendent Kunin, South Portland Parks and Recreation and Town & Country Federal Credit Union Maine.

