Greater Portland

Exhibits/Galleries

“Paperwork,” through Jan. 11, works on paper by Karen Adrienne, Kathleen Florance, Frank Mauceri and Munira Naqui., Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free, covestreetarts.com.

Sculpture Artist Ron Hager, St. Lawrence Art Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, found objects from Maine beaches, through Dec. 31. Free.

The Tolerance Project, a message of social acceptance, through Feb. 22, Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland. Free, meca.edu.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February.

Film

Wednesday 12/18

“Crunch Time,” short film about Maine startups, 5 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. eventbrite.com.

Thursday 12/19

“Loose Ends: The Last Days of Disco,” 6:30 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, droll take on New York City’s yuppie culture in the early ’80s, portlandlibrary.com.

Thursday 12/26

Earth’s Wild Ride/Great Planet Adventures, 11 a.m., Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland. $5-$5.50, usm.maine.edu.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects and scholars, portlandmuseum.org.

Museums

Ongoing

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, Jack Montgomery and Ralph Gibson, “Appearances,” Glickman Family Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Jan. 27.

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday; 9-11 a.m. members only; 5-8 p.m. first Friday night of each month with $2 admission. 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum Galleries and Store, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through April 30. 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Jan. 12. portlandmuseum.org.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org.

Music

Thursday 12/19

American Chop Suey, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Ignorant, 8 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10.31, eventbrite.com.

Kings Highway, 8:30 p.m., rock, alt-country, and jam, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Kung Fu, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $15, statetheatreportland.com.

Portland String Quartet, 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, Portland. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra Holiday Show, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $5-$10, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Friday 12/20

Ash & Herb’s Peppermint Twist, 8:30 p.m., all vinyl DJs spin psychedelic soul, R & B, and funk. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland.

Dub Apocalypse, 8 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. Instrumental dub reggae band, thirstypigportland.com.

Gumboots – A Tribute to Paul Simon, 7 p.m., House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

International Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Sliding scale admission, mayostreetarts.org.

Livingston Taylor, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $45-$55, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Saturday 12/21

Sing We Noel, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Falmouth, oratoriochorale.org.

“Behold The Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ,” 6 p.m., Koelker/Martelle Band performs Andrew Peterson’s folk-rock Christmas musical suite. Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road. Free.

Chris Klaxton, 8 p.m., works of Ellington, Gershwin, Miles Davis at Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com.

Francis Ellis, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland. $15.

Gorilla Finger Dub Annual Holiday Show, 8:30 p.m., Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St, Portland. $10, eventbrite.com.

the heated, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Winter Solstive Mini-Fest Featuring Matt Flinner & Low Lily, 8 p.m. award-winning bluegrass mandolinist with American Roots band, One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Zach Jones & The DBs/The Jason Spooner Band, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10-$15, portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Sunday 12/22

The Basement Tapes, 7 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10.31, eventbrite.com.

Don Campbell Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., family-friendly for all ages, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St, Portland. $12-$18, stlawrencearts.org.

Rock My Soul Rockin’ Holiday Concert, 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Monday 12/23

Karaoke Championship Night, 6 p.m., with DJ Stormin’ Norman, The Maine Table, 700 Main St., South Portland. eventbrite.com.

Thursday 12/26

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6 p.m., Solo Italiano, 100 Commercial St., Portland. Vintage jazz, American Songbook, R&B, free.

Dimensions in Jazz | Home for the Holidays, 8 p.m., featuring Maine musicians, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $5-$20, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Happy Folk, The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

Ongoing

Afternoon Acoustic Concert, 3-5 p.m. every Saturday, Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, One City Center, Portland. Free, bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, live music 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com.

Irish Music Sessions, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Jazz Friday with Latin infusion Viva, 8-11 p.m. The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 22: Tuesdays -Thursdays 7 p.m.; Fridays 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays & Sundays 2 p.m. The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $18-$20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Twas the Night Before … Burlesque,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18-21, St Lawrence Art Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20, vividmotion.org.

“A Victorian Nutcracker,” Portland Ballet, 2 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, boxoffice.porttix.com/events.

Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories, Dec. 19-22, Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $15-$75.

Sunday 12/22

Ian Stuart’s Naughty List – A One Man Holiday Show, 6 p.m., holiday-themed comedy brawl, Portland House of Music & Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10-$15, www.portlandhouseofmusic.com.

A Don Campbell Christmas

Midcoast

Film

Saturday 12/21

21st Animation Show Of Shows, 3 p.m., short films, Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St. Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $7-$9, explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure and foreign film, explorefrontier.com.

Exhibits/Galleries

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Matthew Alexander Henson: First African-American at the North Pole,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, to Dec. 31.

“Threads of Change: Clothing and Identity in the North,” Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Bowdoin College, to Dec. 31.

“African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, through Feb. 9.

“Maine’s Lithographic Landscapes, Town & City Views, 1830-1870,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art exhibit opening, explores the history of Maine town and city views during the first 50 years of statehood, through May 31.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art will be closed Dec. 23-27 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1.

Ongoing

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 10. 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday. 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum. Free.

Music

Saturday 12/21

Inanna – Winter Solstice Celebration, 7:30 p.m., all-women percussion and vocal ensemble, Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18.

Sunday 12/22

Eileen Ivers Joyful Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington S., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org.

Irish-American Sing-Along with Bitter Brew, 5 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Songwriters Open Mic, 6-9:30 p.m., Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Monday 12/23

Sing! Christmas Community Sing-Along, 7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Free.

Tuesday 12/24

Christmas Caroling, 7:30 p.m., Brunswick Gazebo, Lower Mall, Maine Street.

Friday 12/27

The Boneheads Unplugged w/ Martin Swinger: 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Fort Andross, Brunswick, $15, www.explorefrontier.com.

Ocean Sol Jazz, 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $12.

Saturday 12/28

“The Maine Thing in Life,” bicentennial CD release concert, 7 p.m., spanning events throughout Maine history, Brunswick Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Middle St., Brunswick. $8.

Schooner Fare, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $20.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

