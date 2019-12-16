The rain over the weekend rivaled some of the wettest days we have on record. The daily maximum rainfall record was broken at the Portland International Jetport. An official measurement of 3.4″ came in, which broke the old record of 1.74″ set in 1917, according to the National Weather Service at Gray. In other words, rain amounts almost doubled the old record, which stood for more than 100 years. That’s a pretty impressive rain event by any measure! Some other sites in Maine recorded over 4″ of rain total.

Now that the cold air is rolling back in, it’s time to talk about a more typical upcoming week.

Temperatures on Monday stay chilly. While the sun might be shining, it’s going to feel cold. Wind gusts in the morning will add in to the wind chill factor, too, so keep the jackets handy. Most only see temperatures make it into the upper 20s. The gusts should subside by the afternoon.

Tuesday is a bit more interesting. While the rain and fog really took a toll on the snow pack, it starts to build back up on Tuesday.

A weak system brings snow showers to York and Cumberland counties on Tuesday morning. Snow becomes a bit steadier and heavier as the day goes on. It also builds north and east.

Snow totals are not all that impressive, with areas from Fryeburg to Augusta to Rockland ending up with 2-4″ of snow. Some of the New Hampshire border towns in York and southern Oxford counties could see totals approach 6″.

The coldest air of this cold season is on the way after this. Get ready for a stretch of days that never make it above 30 degrees and overnight lows in the single digits and below zero.For more forecast information, you can follow me on Twitter or Facebook.

