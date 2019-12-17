BATH — Students at Dike Newell School in Bath were evacuated this morning after members of the kitchen staff reported the odor of propane.

Bath firefighters checked the building and found no evidence of a gas leak, according to Capt. Kip Newell of the Bath Fire Department.

“We found there was no hazard,” Newell. “It was the right thing to do on their part and we were happy to check for them.”

Newell said the students were outside for about 15 minutes before being let back into the building.

