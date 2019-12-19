BIDDEFORD — The downtown revitalization organization Heart of Biddeford’s Design Committee recently presented to the winners of the “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland” design contest. For the contest downtown businesses decorated their storefronts.

The winners are: Trillium, People’s Choice; La Corseterie, Simply Elegant; The Art Certificate Program, Best Artistically Crafted; and White Door Home Store, Best Traditionally Inspired.

In addition, Steph Edwards, won the “Holiday Happenings” $100 Buoy Local Gift Card, after shopping downtown on Saturday, Dec. 7.

