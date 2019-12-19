This wet, warm weather certainly feels strange at this time of year. I found myself checking for crocus shoots in my yard amidst the receding snow cover. But, it isn’t actually all that unusual for there to be a bit of back and forth in temperatures at the time of change in the seasons. We are, after all, just on the brink of the official start of winter. Regardless, the temperature fluctuations have an impact on all aspects of the natural world.

The impacts on the ocean, however, are not so much from the temperature variations, as vast bodies of water are able to maintain a relatively constant temperature in comparison to the air. Instead, the greater impact is from the addition of freshwater and all that it carries with it. That can include visible things like sand and dirt or more elusive pollution from the salt we put on the roads to the fertilizers we put on our lawns along with other heavier chemicals from manufacturing. Last week’s thaw and rain introduced a slew of freshwater into coastal areas. Creatures living in deeper water aren’t so directly affected by this input, but those in the shallows certainly are – those like the clams that we love to eat. Because they are filter feeders, they accumulate all of the inputs from the freshwater in their tissues. That means we have to be careful after a major precipitation or melting event to make sure that these shellfish are still safe to eat.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is in charge of monitoring these inputs in order to make decisions about any areas along the coast that may not be safe for shellfish consumption. The coast is divided up into 47 growing areas – areas 16 and 17 include Brunswick. Each area is classified based on a number of criteria. There are three areas assessed. The first is a shoreline survey that looks at sources of pollution such as sewage treatment plants, agriculture, drainage areas and wildlife inputs. Then, water sampling is done to measure fecal coliform bacterial levels. And, finally weather is taken into account like precipitation, tides, wind and currents.

With that information, they classify each area as as “Approved,” “Conditionally Approved,” “Conditionally Restricted” or “Prohibited.” In an area that is closed, it is illegal to take or possess any shellfish including clams, quahogs, oysters and mussels from the shores, flats and waters. This information is constantly updated and made public via the DMR’s website (http://www.maine.gov/dmr/shellfish-sanitation-management/closures/pollution.html) as well as on their closure HOTLINE (207-624-7727 OR 1-800-232-4733). You can also sign up to receive text alerts regarding closures.

So, after all the rain last week, I wasn’t surprised to get a buzz on my phone that some areas had been closed along the coast. There are several different types of closures. What are categorized as conditional closures result from: rainfall greater than one inch in a 24-hour period; astronomically high tides (greater than 11 feet!); or combined sewage overflow (CSO) due to an overload from precipitation. Last week, there were conditional closures in Boothbay, Woolwich Georgetown, and Machias, all of which will reopen after a short period. When there is rainfall greater than 2 inches in a 24-hour period, an Emergency Flood Closure is issued. This happened last week in Blue Hill Bay, Frenchman Bay, and the areas from Milbridge to Jonesport and Point of Maine to Eastport.

Neither of Brunswick’s growing areas was closed last week, which is a good thing for harvesters who can still get out onto the flats while they have yet to ice up for the winter. The last closure here was in April when a Conditional Closure was issued for part of Long Reach – part of area 17A that includes Brunswick and Harpswell. It was closed due to high pollution levels and stayed closed through the summer.

As we officially enter winter and shift from rain to snow, we’re not likely to see a lot of closures. That coincides with areas freezing and harvesters taking a break for the season. But, come spring when we are likely to see similar conditions to last week’s thaw and rain, there are sure to be more closures. Taking a look at the DMR’s maps and closure reports is a neat way to keep tabs on how weather along with what we do on shore impacts the waters along our coast.

