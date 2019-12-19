OLD ORCHARD BEACH — An investigation surrounding the Dec. 10 armed robbery of the Family Dollar store at 8 Heath Road in Old Orchard Beach continues.

Old Orchard Beach Police said they were looking for a man armed with a hammer who held up the Family Dollar store at about 9:30 p.m.

There were no reports of injury, said Old Orchard Beach Police Capt. David Hemingway.

“An unidentified white male reportedly entered the store wearing dark clothing and covering his face,” wrote Hemingway in a statement issued on the morning following the robbery. “The male was brandishing a hammer and demanded a clerk give him money.”

Hemingway said the suspect ultimately took money from a nearby cash register and demanded that the clerk lay down on the floor.

The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction. Police on Wednesday morning said they don’t know whether a vehicle was involved. An Old Orchard Beach Police dog responded to the scene to assist in the search that night, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as being about five feet, eight to five feet, nine inches tall, has a medium build, and was wearing dark pants, a dark sweatshirt and dark sneakers at the time of the robbery. The suspect covered his face with a mask during the encounter.

Two store clerks were the only people in the building when the hammer-wielding robber walked in, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Old Orchard Beach Police at 934-4911.

The investigation was ongoing at press time.

