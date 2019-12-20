NEWARK, N.J. — Nicklas Backstrom had two goals and two assists, and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Friday night.

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson each added a goal and an assist as the Capitals improved to 16-3-1 on the road. Jonas Siegenthaler and Richard Panik also scored, and rookie Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

Washington’s 26-6-5 record is the NHL’s best.

Kyle Palmieri, Blake Coleman and Miles Wood scored for the Devils, who were denied their first three-game winning streak of the season.

PANTHERS 7, STARS 4: Noel Acciari completed his second straight hat trick with a penalty shot and added an assist in Florida’s five-goal second period as the Panthers defeated visiting Dallas.

Acciari got his three goals in a team-record span of 3:59, pushing his season total to a career-high 11.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, RANGERS 3: William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each scored their second goal of the game early in the third period to help Toronto win at New York.

Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves as Toronto won its third straight.

Brady Skjei, Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Rangers.

SABRES: Buffalo captain Jack Eichel is listed as day to day because of an upper body injury.

Eichel practiced Friday, but his status is uncertain for Saturday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL’s second-leading scorer was scratched 10 minutes before the start of Buffalo’s 6-1 loss Thursday at Philadelphia after he participated in warmups.

Eichel said Friday he was feeling better but provided no other specifics on the injury, other than noting it was something that has been bothering him for some time.

COYOTES: Goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday while making a save against the Minnesota Wild.

Kuemper is fourth in the NHL with a 2.17 goals-against average and has a record of 15-8-2 for the Pacific Division leaders.

