A large crowd filled the St. Ignatius parish hall in Sanford on Dec. 10 as Bishop Robert P. Deeley offered a prayer of thanksgiving for a gathering bred of kindness that has become a monthly occurrence thanks to a special group of teens.

On the second Tuesday of each month, teens from Holy Spirit Parish in Wells and Kennebunk and St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish in Sanford come together to prepare and serve dinner to nearly 100 community members at the Matthew 25:35 Meal.

The meals are free, and everyone is invited to attend. Offering the monthly meals is a way to teach the teens about the importance of service, particularly the Bible verse Matthew 25:35: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me …”

“When you give these kids an opportunity to help, they just want to,” said Carolyn Houston, director of faith formation at Holy Spirit Parish. “They want to do something to help serve. This dinner gives them that opportunity, and they are all psyched to be here.”

When the two parishes first came up with the idea of holding the dinner in November of 2017, nobody, not even the organizers, had any idea of what would transpire.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish would provide the venue, while Holy Spirit Parish would supply the food. Other than that, it was a leap of faith.

“From the start, you had some families, some parishioners, some who were just people looking to get together with others,” said Shelly Carpenter, parish catechetical leader at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish. “It’s didn’t take long to become a whole community thing.”

The lifeblood of the meals has been the close to 40 teenagers who have helped along the way. Observing them as they welcome each guest, help seniors to their tables, and race around the kitchen to ensure everybody gets a hot meal is inspiring, as is their desire to live out their Catholic faith in part by serving their neighbors.

“I am washing dishes tonight. It’s quiet back here now, but it will be busy soon,” said Tommy Guillemette of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish as he prepared the dish washing station. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s awesome to see what it has become.”

“It feels great,” said Kaitlyn, a teen from Holy Spirit Parish as she scooped ziti onto a plate. “It’s really important to serve the community. Even when it is busy and it feels like work, it feels really good.”

“It’s awesome,” said Emma Perrault of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, as she looked at the long line of guests passing the time in line by talking with old friends and making new ones. “It really is.”

The event took on an Advent feel on Tuesday, as Christmas carols played from speakers in the hall which was decorated for Christmas decorations by the volunteers, many wearing reindeer antlers, holiday hats, and other cheery apparel.

From preparing the food, which this month included pasta, salad, fruit cups, a variety of desserts, and gluten-free options, to working the floor and cleaning the dishes, the meals are a gratifying labor of love for the teens.

“Tonight, I get to be a dining room monitor,” said Ryan Connors of St. Martha Church. “I clean the tables, pick up the dishes, and make sure everyone has everything they need. It’s great to see how everyone enjoys the meals and it’s great to make a difference.”

The teens have grown closer together in the process. Friendships have emerged between the young people from different towns. Some volunteers are younger, some are older, but what unites them is the desire to be a part of something bigger than themselves, displaying a wisdom beyond their years.

“The (teens) ran a donation drive for socks, hats, mittens, scarves, and gloves,” said Houston. “They are all set up at the front door so that people at the dinner can grab what they need for themselves or their families. It’s incredible.”

Attending his first Matthew 25:35 Meal on Tuesday, Bishop Deeley thanked the young people individually for their contributions as he toured the kitchen and hall as well as collectively when speaking to the crowd prior to the meal.

“We give thanks to these young people who have prepared a beautiful meal for us. Their efforts have created an environment in which we can enjoy each other. This is special.”

As attendees looked through the donations of warm clothing and enjoyed their meals, some were overwhelmed with the spirit of generosity on display throughout the hall.

“Don’t they do a great job?” a woman asked one of her tablemates. “Everything is delicious. These kids are the best.”

The next Matthew 25:35 Meal is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14. For more information, contact Holy Spirit Parish at 646-5605.

