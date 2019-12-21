BIDDEFORD – Angelike Heemon, 91, formerly of Biddeford died in Sudbury, Massachusetts on December 19, 2019.Born in Boston on September 24, 1928, Angelike Heemon was more commonly known as Peggy- a nickname given by her mother. Her parents were immigrants from Greece, and the family moved to Maine when Peggy was a young girl. Peggy grew up involved in the family business, a restaurant on the coast of Maine, and continued to be involved with that for much of her life. Peggy met her husband in Greece, the deceased Nick Heemon, while traveling in Europe with her parents. Later in life, Peggy went back to school, became a certified teacher, and taught in the Old Orchard school system. Peggy leaves behind two daughters: Irene Heemon, of Marlbrough, Massachusetts, and Sylvia Paneris, of Temple Hills, Maryland. She was very proud of her two daughters and their accomplishments as a nurse and attorney. Irene also has a husband, Peter Keeping, and daughter, Nicole Keeping. Peggy loved the youth and vitality of her only granddaughter. They also have a black lab, Mavraki, who Peggy loved very much.Peggy was passionate and mercurial. She was a fashionista and a globe-trotter. She knit beautiful fishermen sweaters and intricate crochet. She loved old Hollywood movies and playing Bingo, and she always had a book.Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. Burial will be in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

