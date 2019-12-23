Arrests

12/18 at 10:11 p.m. Robert Davis, 52, of Deer Run Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/19 at 11:44 p.m. Wendie Wallace, 51, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of violation of condition of release and issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

Summonses

12/20 Noah Dorr, 18, of Oak Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Pine Hill Drive on a charge of terrorizing (two counts).

Fire calls

12/16 at 5:50 p.m. Electrical issue on Seekins Drive.

12/16 at 7:34 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Andrews Road.

12/17 at 9:17 a.m. Odor investigation on Wright Drive.

12/17 at 7:49 p.m. Rescue assist on Lark Street.

12/17 at 9:27 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

12/18 at 10:35 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

12/19 at 10:24 a.m. Wires down on Commercial Street.

12/20 at 1:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Stacy Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls between Dec. 16-22.

