Christmas Day Community dinner, featuring appetizers, a turkey dinner with all the fixings, music and holiday cheer. Noon. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, White Street, Rockland. Free and open to all. [email protected]; 594-4523.
Community Christmas dinner will include turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, squash, with all the fixings and desserts. 2 p.m. Holy Savior Parish basement, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford. Don’t spend Christmas alone. Come and share this special holy day with others. For more information or transportation needs, call Deb at 364-6267 or Kelly at 357-9071.
Christmas breakfast buffet, 7 to 10 a.m. Big Cat’s Catering and Event Center, 163 Bar Harbor Road, Route 3, Trenton. Free and open to the public. Bring yourself, your family and someone who you know is going to be alone on Christmas morning. There will be some free giveaways. For more information, call Alex Grant at 504-4562.
