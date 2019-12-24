SOUTH PORTLAND – James Albert Davis, 96, of Saco died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing and Rehabilitation Home. James was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Feb. 1, 1923, the son of James Hiram and Ethel B. Temple Davis. James proudly served our country in the United States Navy on an aircraft carrier during World War II. After his military service, he was the owner and operator of James A. Davis Garage, 21 Market Street, in Saco, Maine, for many years. James enjoyed working on old cars, farming, and working on his homestead in North Saco.

James is survived by a son, Philip and his wife, Kathleen Carr Davis of Saco, a daughter, Rebecca Grindel, and two grandchildren, Christie and Jamie Grindel.

At the request of James, there are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

