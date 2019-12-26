MIAMI — Ryan Fitzpatrick, newly minted Miami Dolphins MVP, doesn’t sound like a guy who’s ready to retire.

But he’s not quite ready to commit to another season, either.

Fitzpatrick has family considerations — his wife and seven children still live in Tampa — plus doesn’t seem to be one who would be OK going through a season just holding a clipboard. He signed with the Dolphins last spring because they offered him a chance to play.

On Thursday, during his final midweek news conference of the season, Fitzpatrick took reporters through his mindset, as things stand right now.

“I think part of it for me is just sitting down with my family and it’s something that I owe to them and to my wife and figuring things out on that end of it,” Fitzpatrick said. “My wife’s always been very supportive in whatever I want to do and physically it’s not an issue. Physically I feel great. So there’s always different things that go into it and you’re always drained at the end of the season emotionally. So there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it but I still love playing, so it’s going to hard to, uh, let’s see. I don’t know that it’ll be a difficult decision. I just think that I’ll go through the due process and figure things out.”

There’s no question he’s valued within the building, even if the Dolphins don’t see him as their future.

The Dolphins announced Friday that Fitzpatrick had been selected their 2019 MVP by members of the media and the organization.

Fitzpatrick said he was “humbled” by the honor, and that he is “proud to receive the award and to be named that, but overall I’m just happy to be one of those guys that stuck with it throughout the whole year and continued on a positive trend and continued to keep guys going a little bit.”

Fitzpatrick is both the team’s leading passer (3,209 yards, 19 touchdowns) and its leading rusher (228 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carriers).

RAVENS: Running back Mark Ingram II said he is “pretty sure” he will play in the team’s divisional round playoff game in two weeks after suffering what Coach John Harbaugh categorized as a “mild-to-moderate” calf strain.

Ingram suffered the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. He didn’t return to the game and left the stadium in a walking boot.

TITANS: Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry said despite a balky hamstring, he will play Sunday against Houston with a playoff berth on the line for the Tennessee Titans.

RAIDERS: Rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent a minor surgical procedure on his left leg on Christmas night – to deal with an infection, not the result of an injury – and the team still hopes he’ll be able to play in Denver on Sunday.

Jacobs has already smashed the Raiders’ all-time rookie rushing record this season with 1,150 yards despite missing two games.

BROWNS: Jarvis Landry has been plagued by hip pain since reporting to training camp in late July and on Thursday the Pro Bowl wide receiver said he was diagnosed with a fractured bone at the base of his spine early in the summer, limiting his practice time throughout this season and potentially requiring surgery to correct the problem.

Landry has played in all 15 games, leading the team with 81 receptions, 1,092 yards receiving and five touchdown catches. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in six seasons – two straight since joining Cleveland in a 2018 trade with Miami – and continues to demonstrate strong chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

NASHVILLE POLICE said that they arrested a man in connection with Saturday’s slaying of Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, and Paul Trapeni III at a bar in Nashville. Tennessee.

