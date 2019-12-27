Senior lunch

Active Senior lunches for the month are at the Standish Municipal Center on Wednesdays, Jan. 1, 15 and 29. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome, though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings begin at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. Lunch is catered by Personal Touch Catering and costs $6 per person. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

Drama Kids, a 12-week acting program for students grades K-5,will be held on Fridays beginning Jan. 10. The program aims to build students’ confidence and acting ability through a number of age-appropriate activities and performances. Classes take place at 3:20 p.m. at Edna Libby Elementary. The full 12-week session costs $160 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Standish Recreation is hosting a basket weaving workshop at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 in partnership with ReWild Maine, an educational nonprofit. Baskets will be woven from pine needles, and participants will learn how to gather, harvest and store their own needles. The workshop is at the Standish Municipal Center and costs $45 per person. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

A “mystery lunch” trip to the Greater Portland area is available to Standish seniors on Jan. 14. Transportation is provided to the destination and leaves the Standish Municipal Center at 11 a.m. The trip costs $5 per person plus the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

An eight-week after school dance club for students grades K-3 begins on Jan. 14. Students will learn basic dance techniques and a short dance routine to be performed on the final day of the club. The club meets at 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays at Edna Libby School, and transportation is provided back to George E. Jack school for students enrolled in the after school program. The full eight-week session costs $81 per student. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

