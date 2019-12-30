KENNEBUNK

Christ Church having concert, art exhibit

Christ Church will finish the Christmas season with a Twelfth Night concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at 6 Dane St.

Organist and pianist Warren King will accompany flutist Diana McNulty and reeds master John Kupp. The program will include opportunities for singalong carols.

Suggested donation is $15, $10 for seniors and students, or what one can afford. Children under 12 are welcome at no charge.

A special addition to the program will be an exhibit of original paintings and religious icons by Marina Forbes of New Hampshire.

The building is handicap-accessible from the parking lot behind Town Hall and also has a parking lot across Dane Street.

For more details, go to www.christchurchkennebunk.org.

Main Street hosting New Year’s Eve events

The 5th annual New Year’s Eve Kennebunk will take place Tuesday at various locations on Main Street in downtown Kennebunk.

A Corn Hole Tournament will kick things off at 1:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Auditorium. Teams can register on www.nyekbk.org. Cost per team is $40, with all funds going to Kennebunk General Assistance to help local families in need.

Beginning at 7 p.m., First Parish Church will host family carnival games, with prizes and hot chocolate inside and outdoor fire pits.

The Brick Store Museum will host local musician Ray Calabro for an evening of live music from 7 to 8:45. Admission is free to the galleries and exhibitions from 7 to 11 p.m.

The Waterhouse Center will offer ice skating throughout the evening.

From the bell tower of the First Parish Church, an Early Bird Ball Drop will begin at 9 p.m. and the Wild Blueberry Ball Drop will ring in the New Year at midnight.

The NYE Kennebunk Committee is looking for volunteers to help. If you are interested in joining the committee or volunteering during the evening, visit www.nyekbk.org

You can also “like” the event’s page at www.facebook.com/NYEKBK.

BIDDEFORD

Israeli dance classes set for Sunday afternoons

Congregation Etz Chaim will offer Israeli dance classes from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 5 and 19, Feb. 2 and 16, March 8 and 22 and April 12 and 26 at 36 Bacon St. in Biddeford.

Barbara Merson, executive director of the Maine Jewish Film Festival and an avid Israeli and international folk dancer, will teach the classes, which will end with an Israeli dance party May 3.

Classes are $10 each if you drop in or $65 if you sign up for all sessions and pay before or at the first class. Payment can be mailed to Congregation Etz Chaim/Attn: Israeli Dance, P.O. Box 905, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

For more information, contact Cantor Beth Strassler at 590-1368 or [email protected]

