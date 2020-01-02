UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Nico Hischier scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night.

P.K. Subban also scored to help the Devils win their third straight and improve to 6-2-1 in their last nine games.

Brock Nelson scored for New York and Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves as the Islanders lost their fourth straight at Nassau Coliseum.

Hischier extended his point streak to three games when he scored the go-ahead goal at 1:09 of the third.

SABRES 3, OILERS 2: Jack Eichel scored on a penalty shot 1:09 into overtime and Buffalo rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat visiting Edmonton.

Eichel was awarded the penalty shot after Edmonton’s Oscar Klefbom interfered with the Sabres’ captain as he attempted to break in alone across the Oilers’ blue line. Eichel couldn’t get a shot off on the delayed penalty, and Oilers goalie Mike Smith made an acrobatic save to prevent Sam Reinhart from scoring from the lower right circle.

SHARKS 3, PENGUINS 2: Brent Burns’ power-play goal just more than two minutes into overtime gave San Jose a win at Pittsburgh.

LIGHTNING 2, CANADIENS 1: Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 38 shots and Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to five games with a win at Montreal.

Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning. Vasilevskiy improved to 10-1-2 all time against Montreal.

PANTHERS 6, SENATORS 3: Frank Vatrano scored the deciding goal as part of a four-goal outburst in the second period as visiting Florida topped Ottawa.

NOTES

SABRES: The Buffalo Sabres traded veteran defenseman Marco Scandella to the Montreal Canadiens and acquired forward Michael Frolik from the Calgary Flames.

Buffalo acquired a fourth-round draft pick from Montreal and sent it the Flames.

Trading Scandella allowed Buffalo to free up space under the salary cap while opening room on its crowded blue line. The deal cleared the way for the Sabres to add much-needed forward depth in Frolik, who’s production has dropped this season.

Frolik has just five goals and five assists in 38 games with the Flames this year after scoring 15 or more eight times in 12 NHL seasons.

