BRISTOL, N.H. – Richard W. Wagner, 85, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at home after a period of declining health. Born in Portland, Maine, he was the son of Winfield and Ruth (Gray) Wagner. He was raised in Gorham, Maine, and graduated in 1952 from Gorham High School. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army and served as part of the Signal Corps. After his discharge, he worked for Royal Typewriter Company and together with his family lived in Connecticut, England, and New York before settling in Bristol in 1977. He finished his working years as an orthopedic technician at White Mountain Orthopedics in Meredith.

Many of his son’s younger friends will remember him as “Mr. Wizard” as he was an amateur magician. He was always tinkering or working on some sort of gadget in the basement or garage. He enjoyed several collections including antique toys, clocks, banks, cameras, typewriters, and anything related to magic.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn “Lynne” (Whitcomb) Wagner of Bristol; two sons: Eric (Jennifer) Wagner of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Greg (Gina) Wagner of Bristol; two grandchildren: Reilly and Kayla Wagner; a brother, Paul Wagner of Scarborough, Maine; sister, Donna Malagodi of Braintree, Mass., 10 nieces and nephews.

At Richard’s request there will be no formal services. A private celebration will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to the Newfound Area Nursing Association,

214 Lake St.

Bristol, NH 03222

http://www.newfoundareanursingassociation.org/giving/

or the American Heart Association,

2 Wall St.,

Manchester, NH 03101

https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=top_nav_button.

