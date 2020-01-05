MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodford St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring nutritious food and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicapped-accessible. All are welcome.

Momma Baldacci’s Spaghetti Supper, to Benefit Barbara Hinckley and to raise awareness about scammers. 5 p.m. Auburn Middle School, 38 Falcon Drive, Auburn. Suggested donation is $5. To buy tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/baldacci-family-spaghetti-supper-to-benefit-barbara-hinckley-tickets-81544354359?internal_ref=social.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads and pies. 5 to 7 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Road, Brunswick. $9, $4 for children. Reservations accepted but not required. 725-2185.

Public baked bean supper, including two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children. 854-9157.

